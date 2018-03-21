Macaulay Culkin gets real personal

(CNN) Remember when Macaulay Culkin was so intensely private that he was way off the radar?

Those days appear to be long gone.

The former child star appeared on the Tuesday episode of the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast and he spilled plenty of tea.

Have you heard #unqualified yet? It's @AnnaKFaris @SimSarna and @IncredibleCulk . What could be better? Check it out: https://t.co/38zqWCBG2c pic.twitter.com/ZjlJqkp3SA

He said it would be dishonest of him to say looks don't matter.

"But also, I'm with a lady right now and she is so good to me that they feel like blows," he said. "She just does nice things, and I feel like at first I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way. It was a strange, almost foreign concept."

The actor is reportedly dating former Disney actress Brenda Song, his co-star in the film "Changeland."

"It wasn't gross or weird," the actor said. "We planned it."

What he didn't share was the name of the person he lost it with.

Culkin married actress Rachel Miner in 1998 when they were both 18. The pair split in 2000 and divorced in 2002.

Faris also asked Culkin his favorite food to cook when he's stoned and he revealed that he's a master made-from-scratch soup maker.

Ham broth is a personal favorite to whip up, he said.

"I have gallons of ham broth," Culkin said. "My lady friend, she just got me a ham for Valentine's Day to bake. She knows me, man."