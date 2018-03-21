(CNN) Jimmy Fallon used his "Tonight Show" platform to call on gun control advocates to participate in this Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstrations.

"I just want to remind everybody that this Saturday, March 24, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have organized a march in Washington," Fallon said on Tuesday's show. "It's called the March for Our Lives, and it's to tell the government, loud and clear, that we demand change on the issue of gun control."

The main march will be held in Washington, D.C., with more than 800 related events taking place around the world.

March for Our Lives is a demonstration created and organized by #NeverAgain, a group of students who survived the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group, is helping the students plan and coordinate the event.

