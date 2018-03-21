Fred Savage accused of on-set harassment and battery

(CNN) A costume department employee who worked on the now-canceled Fox series "The Grinder" has accused actor Fred Savage of harassment, discrimination and assault and battery.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, YoungJoo Hwang, a former costume designer on the series, alleges Savage created a hostile work environment and displayed aggressive and intimidating behavior on set, particularly toward women. She also alleges an instance of physical assault.

Savage called the allegations "completely without merit and absolutely untrue" in a statement provided to CNN.

"I have been working in the entertainment industry my whole life and have always endeavored to treat everyone on any set I work on respectfully and professionally," the statement said in part.

"The Grinder" aired on Fox for one season, in 2015.

Read More