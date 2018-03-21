Breaking News

CNN 10 - March 22, 2018

Updated 6:34 PM ET, Wed March 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0322_00072223
ten.0322_00072223

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 03/22/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 03/22/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

March 22, 2018

Suffering has turned to rejoicing for dozens of families in Nigeria, following the return of more than 100 kidnapped schoolgirls, but not all of them have come home. Authorities in Texas say the search for a serial bomber may be over. The CEO of Facebook admits that some users' data was handled improperly. And we're taking you on a tour of Mont Saint-Michel.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10