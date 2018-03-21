Story highlights Amazon offers "coming soon" books that became best-sellers before being released

Our picks: five books that focus on cooking, health, relationships or eating clean

On Amazon, a whole catalog of brand new books is available for preorder — and many of them have become best-sellers even before being released.

After taking a browse through Amazon's selections, we found five books that we can't wait to add to our bookshelves. Each one focuses on a certain area of life — cooking, health, growing up, relationships or eating clean.

Keep scrolling for a brief rundown on our top picks, each available via Amazon for preorder now.

1. Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering ($17.99; amazon.com)

Offering a personal touch on home cooking, HGTV star Joanna Gaines is set to release her cookbook, "Magnolia Table," on April 24. You can preorder the book, which is filled with dozens of Gaines family favorite recipes, including chicken pot pie, chocolate chip cookies, overnight French toast, lemon pie, mac and cheese, and more.

2. Am I There Yet?: The Loop-de-loop, Zigzagging Journey to Adulthood ($13.51; amazon.com)

NYC-based illustrator and author Mari Andrew writes "an on-point guide to growing up" in a humorous way that captures the "comical complexities of millennials," according to Amazon. Using her artistic skills to illustrate thought-provoking essays, Andrew inspires readers to take the path less traveled in life. This book is set to be released on March 27.

3. True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar ($19.49; amazon.com)

Another celebrity author's cookbook found its way onto our list. "True Roots" by Kristin Cavallari is packed with recipes that don't include gluten, dairy, or refined sugar. Writing with the health-conscious in mind, Cavallari promotes the long-term benefits of eating clean, toxin-free foods. This book, Cavallari's second, is set to be released on April 3.

4. The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free ($19.49; amazon.com)

It seems Amazon customers are all about health books this spring. This health guide and cookbook by Dr. Steven R. Gundry, a renowned cardiac surgeon and author, became a best-seller before it even launched. In his previous book, "The Plant Paradox," Gundry wrote about the "hidden toxins lurking in seemingly healthy foods like tomatoes, zucchini, quinoa, and brown rice: a class of plant-based proteins called lectins," according to Amazon. In this new book, to be released on April 10, he offers lectin-free recipes and "hacks for making high-lectin foods safe to eat."

5. Dodging Energy Vampires: An Empath's Guide to Evading Relationships That Drain You and Restoring Your Health and Power ($21.80; amazon.com)

This best-seller by Dr. Christiane Northrup is centered around mental health and relationships. Northrup cites research and her own personal experiences to take a closer look at empaths, people who are born highly sensitive. These people tend to be very compassionate, but can easily be preyed upon by "energy vampires," as Northrup calls them. The author explains how empaths can use a series of techniques to protect themselves in such situations and live a happier, healthier life. This book is set to release on April 17.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.