South Korean President Moon hints at three-way US, North Korea talks

(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has teased the possibility of a three-way meeting between the United States, North Korea and South Korea, if a series of upcoming summits is successful.

Speaking after a meeting of the Inter-Korean Summit Preparatory Committee on Wednesday, Moon said negotiations were continuing ahead of the "historic talks" planned for next month with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

"Through these talks and future talks, we must end the nuclear and peace issue on the Korean Peninsula. It is necessary to make it possible for the two Koreas to live together peacefully without interfering with each other or damaging each other," Moon said Wednesday.

The meeting between Moon and Kim is just a warm-up for the main event however, with US President Donald Trump accepting an invitation to meet with the North Korean leader sometime before the end of May.