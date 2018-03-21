Blast kills 29 near Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghan officials say

Kabul (CNN) A suspected suicide bomber killed 29 people Wednesday in Kabul, the latest in a string of attacks to rock the Afghan capital since the start of the year.

Another 52 people were injured in the blast, according to Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahid Majroh.

A spokesman for Kabul city police, Basir Mojahid, said the attacker was trying to reach the capital's Sakhi shrine, where people had gathered to celebrate the Persian new year.

Police patrol the streets after a blast in front of Kabul University on Wednesday.

Before reaching the shrine, the attacker was identified by security forces and blew himself up in front of Kabul University, Mojahid said. The blast happened about 12:40 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

Many of the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the Ministry for Public Health said.