-- In the end, the Austin serial bomber blew himself up. He detonated an explosive in his vehicle as police closed in, injuring one officer. Even so, police still warned the public to stay vigilant for possible package bombs still out there.

-- A longtime Fox News analyst blasted the network as a "propaganda machine" as he announced he's stepping down.

-- A Holocaust denier is now officially the Republican nominee in a Chicago-area race for the US House after running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.