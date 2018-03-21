Group of kidnapped schoolgirls in Nigeria released

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A group of schoolgirls kidnapped last month in Nigeria by the terror group Boko Haram have been released and returned to their hometown of Dapchi, Nigerian presidential aide Garba Shehu told CNN on Wednesday.

Shehu said the girls were being transported to safety and more details would be released later.

Boko Haram militants abducted 110 girls from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in northeast Nigeria in late February.

It was unclear Wednesday how many of the girls had been returned.

The secretary of the school's parents' association, Kachalla Bukar, told CNN the girls were seen walking into Dapchi at about 7:30 a.m. local time.

Read More