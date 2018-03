How businesses in Cape Town keep the taps from running dry

Story highlights "Day Zero" avoided for time being

Cape Town's businesses are setting an example

(CNN) Drastic cuts in water usage has become the new normal for businesses across Cape Town, as the city remains gripped by severe drought.

The Theewaterskloof dam, supplier of around half the city's municipal water, now has capacity below 15%. Five years ago it was full.

"Day Zero," the point at which the taps run dry, has been deferred until 2019 , but businesses continue to make water-saving efforts.

Setting an example, Tsogo Sun, one of Africa's largest hotel groups, has managed to reduce consumption by as much as 40%.

From disposable tablecloths and napkins to saving leftover water from the garden, every drop counts.

Read More