Priest publicly wishes for Pope's quick death because of his views on immigration and Islam

(CNN) A Catholic priest from Poland is facing rebuke after calling Pope Francis a "foreign body" in the church and implying the Pope should pass away soon if his views on refugees and non-Christian beliefs don't change.

"I pray for wisdom for the pope, for his heart to open up to the Holy Spirit. And if he does not do that, I pray for his quick departure to the House of the Father," Father Edward Staniek said during a homily in Krakow last month, according to an English transcription of his words

"I can always ask God for a happy death for him, because a happy death is a great grace," he said.

During the homily, the prominent priest and theologian also took issue with some of the Pope's more liberal ideas on immigration, divorce and Islam.

Of Muslims, Staniek said there is "no way to dialogue with them."

