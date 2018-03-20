Parkland survivors to Great Mills students: 'We're here for you'

(CNN) Within minutes of news of yet another school shooting, survivors of last month's massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, took to Twitter to support their fellow students hunkered down in classrooms Tuesday at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

Emma Gonzalez

We are Here for you, students of Great Mills 💗 together we can stop this from ever happening again https://t.co/bkzL1FcVgu — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 20, 2018

"We are Here for you, students of Great Mills -- together we can stop this from ever happening again".

Jaclyn Corin

Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence...now they're experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting - I'm so sorry, Great Mills. — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 20, 2018

"Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence...now they're experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting - I'm so sorry, Great Mills."

Read More