Ohio might soon have an official state dog. 12 other states already do

(CNN) Ohio might be adding a very good boy to its list of state symbols.

A proposed bill, House Bill 539 , recognizes the Labrador retriever as the official state dog. If it passes, Ohio will join 12 other states that also have a state dog.

Jeff Rezabek, the Republican representative behind the Ohio bill, told CNN his family has owned several Labs over the years. Since he's in his final term and doesn't plan on running for reelection, he wanted to propose a fun bill.

"I saw that the Labrador retriever really embodied all of what Ohio was about," Rezabek said. "Ohio is the heart of it all and the Labrador is the heart of your home."

If the bill passes, the Lab will join a list of other Ohio state symbols, such as the state fossil ( Isotelus Trilobite ) and the state rock song ( "Hang on Sloopy" ).

Read More