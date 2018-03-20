Friend who took in Parkland shooter says she raised concerns with police over his guns

(CNN) A family friend who cared for Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz said she forbid him to bring his guns into her home and warned police several times she felt he might harm himself or others when she suspected he may have bought a weapon.

Rocxanne Deschamps spoke publicly for the first time about the brief time Cruz and his younger brother, Zachary, lived with her family after the boys' mother died last fall.

Deschamps said her family made three 911 calls during that time. She raised concerns about Cruz owning a gun and also told police Cruz had once put a gun to the head of his mother and brother. Each time, police told her there was nothing they could do about her concerns, she said.

"I did everything I could to warn law enforcement about [what] could happen," she told reporters in a news conference with celebrity attorney Gloria Allred. "I wanted to protect not only my children but also everyone else who might be at risk of being ... harmed."

She added: "I also wanted to protect Nikolas from himself. Unfortunately, although I did everything I could, I was not able to stop this tragedy taking place."

