Source: Nikolas Cruz' brother arrested for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

(CNN) The younger brother of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz was arrested Monday for trespassing on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a source confirmed to CNN.

Zachary Cruz was arrested on Monday for trespassing on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Zachary Cruz, 18, said he wanted to "reflect on the school shooting and soak it in," according to a complaint affidavit. He has since posted bond and been released.

Zachary has been living in a mobile home in suburban Palm Beach County with Rocxanne Deschamps since the boys' adopted mother, Lynda Cruz, died in November

According to court documents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, Zachary spoke with an officer February 16, two days after the shooting . He said he told Deschamps on the night of the shooting that he didn't "want to be alive."

"I don't want to deal with this stuff," Zachary recalled saying.