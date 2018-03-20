5 things you may not know about JFK's assassination

Story highlights President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963

His assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot and killed while in police custody

Investigations over the decades revealed countless facts -- and new questions about the case

(CNN) It's been more than half a century since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Whether you were alive at the time or not, you probably know that Lee Harvey Oswald killed the President, only to be fatally gunned down by Jack Ruby two days later.

You probably also know there are hundreds of conspiracy theories about who was behind the assassination, and whether Oswald was the lone gunman or if there was another shooter on the infamous grassy knoll.

Here are five things you may not know about the assassination of the 35th president of the United States:

1. Oswald wasn't arrested for JFK killing

In front of reporters, Jack Ruby killed Kennedy's alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

Lee Harvey Oswald was actually arrested for fatally shooting a police officer, Dallas patrolman J.D. Tippitt, 45 minutes after killing Kennedy.

