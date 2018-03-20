Breaking News

Shooting reported at high school in Maryland, school district says

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 8:56 AM ET, Tue March 20, 2018

(CNN)A shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website.

"The school is on lock down," the school district said, and the incident has been contained. "The Sheriff's office is on the scene; additional information to follow."
A spokesman for the FBI's Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of an incident in Great Mills, Maryland.
Special agents from the ATF's Baltimore office are en route to the reported shooting, that office tweeted.