Maryland high school on lockdown after shooting inside school, officials say

(CNN) Great Mills High School in Maryland is on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting at the school, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said.

The event has been contained, the sheriff's office said.

There was no immediate information about any possible injuries or deaths.

A spokesman for the FBI's Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of the incident. Special agents from the ATF's Baltimore office are en route to the reported shooting, that office tweeted.

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in lockdown in his math class. Police were going through classrooms to clear the school, and students will then be escorted out of the school, Freese said.

