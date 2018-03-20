Story highlights THe season's strongest storm brings a high risk of flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas

Mandatory evacuations in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties began Tuesday

(CNN) Santa Barbara County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for extreme and high-risk debris flow areas ahead of the strongest storm of the season for Southern California.

"We have no choice but do to this," Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown said. "It's not worth risking lives to avoid evacuation."

Because of the burn scars from recent fires in the area, flash flooding and significant debris flows remain a major concern. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has issued a flash flood watch for these areas across Southern California until late Thursday night.

Even non-burn areas could see significant flooding impacts with upcoming storm including widespread urban roadway flooding, flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as rock/mudslides in canyons/mountains. #CAstorm #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/K7rGzWc1CN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 20, 2018

The amount of rain and the intensity are enough to cause flooding even without the impact of the recent fires. "We could experience localized flooding and road closures, which are not isolated to the burn areas. The threat of rock falls, mudslides and debris flow is high," said Rob Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

A large and powerful storm system across the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain to portions of southwest California as early as Tuesday afternoon, continuing through late Thursday or early Friday.

