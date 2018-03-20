Liberal group staffer charged with assaulting Zinke aide

(CNN) A liberal group operative was arrested last week and charged with assaulting an aide to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Wilfred Stark, 49, was arrested Thursday by US Capitol Police, according to court documents, after allegedly confronting Zinke and his press secretary, Heather Swift, following a House committee hearing.

Stark, of Falls Church, Virginia, plead not guilty on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was released on his own recognizance, said Bill Miller, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. An initial status hearing is scheduled for March 30.

A staffer for the political research group American Bridge said Stark is an employee and was recording Zinke at the time of the incident. American Bridge is a left-leaning group that describes itself as "holding Republicans accountable" and deploys so-called trackers who shoot video of public appearances by political figures and candidates.

"Our staffer adamantly denies these allegations," a spokesman for American Bridge who declined to be identified by name told CNN. "We are gathering all the facts and information surrounding this event."

Read More