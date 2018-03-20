Illinois primary: What to know and how to watch

(CNN) The Land of Lincoln heads to the polls today for its primary, the second state to hold a primary this year for the 2018 midterms. While four congressional districts are ranked on CNN's Key Races , the one major House race to watch tonight is a Democratic primary that's turned some of the party's biggest leaders and outside supporters against each other.

Here's what you need to know:

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT

Here's a closer look at what to watch tonight (and after):

Fight for the soul of the Democratic Party: Lipinski is a conservative Democrat who is against abortion, voted against Obamacare and sponsored the Religious Freedom Act, a bill strongly opposed by the LGBTQ community. He's been an ally of the unions and has long sat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, an important role for his district, which harbors Midway International Airport. He's been a staple among "Blue Dog" moderate Democrats, who have found themselves at odds with a party that has swung more to the left. A loss for Lipinski against Newman will say a lot about how the Democratic Party views its more conservative members.

Which establishment rules? Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand joined NARAL, Planned Parenthood, EMILY's List, the Human Rights Campaign and Illinois Democratic Reps. Schakowsky and Gutierrez in supporting Newman for Congress. Lipinski took in the support of the Illinois AFL-CIO, Illinois AFSCME, dozens of local mayors, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times. The winning candidate will show which side of the party has the most strength right now.

Holocaust denier on the ballot: The Republican running for the 3rd Congressional District's nomination is Arthur Jones, a Holocaust denier with a history of anti-Semitic comments. Though many Republicans might not support him, he is running unchallenged in this district Hillary Clinton won with 15 points in 2016. This is considered a safe Democratic district, so it's unlikely he will win in the general election. Still, come 8pm ET tonight, Jones will be the official GOP nominee.

Money, money, money: With over $150 million raised so far, the gubernatorial race here could end up as one the most expensive governor races in history. Rauner, a millionaire former businessman, could end up facing billionaire J.B. Prtizker, should he win tonight's Democratic primary. A fight between these two would end up costing both a lot of their own personal money. The current record is the $280 million spent in California's 2010 race between Democrat Jerry Brown and Republican Meg Whitman, a record this race could easily surpass.