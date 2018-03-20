3 Trump-related lawsuits: Porn star, Playboy model, harassment accuser

(CNN) If you have been trying to keep up with the various legal battles brewing around President Donald Trump over his pre-presidential treatment of and relationships with women, today was especially busy. And that's saying something.

There was a news of a 2011 polygraph, a lawsuit filed and a lawsuit allowed to go forward in three distinct storylines tying the President to, alternately, the porn star Stormy Daniels and the Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom have said they had affairs with the President and both of whom are now trying to wriggle out of six-figure hush money agreements, and the "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos, who says Trump sexually harassed her and who is now suing him for defamation.

Got all that? It's not too much to write it again. Three different cases regarding the President and his alleged relationships with women are simultaneously in different courts.

That a President's private attorney would be battling to maintain a hush-money contract keeping an alleged affair out of the news -- paid for by personal lawyer Michael Cohen -- is a big deal. That there would be a second contract keeping a separate alleged affair out of the news -- paid for by a sympathetic news outlet and his friend David Pecker -- is approaching incredible.

That a third case involving defamation and harassment would be playing out at the same time is without precedent.