Defamation case against Trump to move forward

(CNN) A defamation case brought by a former "Apprentice" contestant against President Donald Trump will move forward after a New York judge on Tuesday denied a defense motion for a dismissal or for a continuance of the case until he leaves office.

Zervos claims Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office, and on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills, she alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast.

Lawyers for the President have "to answer within 10 days of notice of entry of this order," Judge Jennifer Schecter wrote.

The statute of limitations for the alleged misconduct has long passed.

