Washington Post: Bannon part of Cambridge Analytica program that collected Facebook data

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon presided over a program at Cambridge Analytica that had the objective of collecting Facebook data to create voter profiles, a former employee of the data science firm told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Bannon was vice president and secretary of Cambridge Analytica until he stepped down to run the Trump campaign in August 2016.

The program reportedly tested various phrases, including some notable expressions from President Donald Trump's campaign, like "drain the swamp" and "deep state" as a way to persuade voters, Chris Wylie told The Post.

Last Friday, Facebook announced it was suspending Cambridge Analytica over concerns it had violated the social media site's policies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Cambridge Analytica denied that the organization is in violation of Facebook's terms and said it is in communication with Facebook following the news it had been suspended from the platform.

