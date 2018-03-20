Will the spending bill include a background check measure? It's still unclear

(CNN) Lawmakers in Congress are deciding Tuesday what to do about a background check bill that has bipartisan support but has been stuck in limbo for weeks in the Senate, just hours after another school shooting is in the national spotlight.

Negotiations continued behind the scenes on whether to include a bill to incentivize reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System -- known around Capitol Hill as "Fix NICS" -- in a massive, must-pass spending bill that needs approval by Friday night to avert another government shutdown.

"I have not heard confirmation but I certainly hope so," said Sen. John Cornyn, the lead Republican on the bill, when asked if Fix NICS will be folded into the spending measure.

In December, the US House of Representatives passed a similar bill, which encourages better enforcement of the NICS. It was paired with other legislation that was widely supported by Republicans and would loosen concealed-carry laws.

