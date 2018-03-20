Senate panel proposes ways to improve election security

(CNN) The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released a bipartisan list of recommendations to states and the federal government to bolster election security, the first in a series of reports the panel is planning to put out summing up its findings and recommendations in the Russia investigation.

The half-dozen recommendations from Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and ranking Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia included a request for Congress to approve more funding for states to improve their election security, as well as urging the Department of Homeland Security to do a better job of communicating with state officials and getting them access to classified information they need.

The recommendations were unveiled at a bipartisan news conference attended by most of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a sharp contrast to the House Intelligence Committee's plans to vote this week on its final report on possible Russian collusion, in which Democrats and Republicans are at odds.

Burr said the committee is preparing to tackle its reports one by one for each of the four subjects it's investigating -- election security, the intelligence community assessment of Russian meddling, social media and collusion -- but he has meticulously avoided addressing the collusion question that has roiled President Donald Trump amid the multiple probes on Russia.

Burr said he hoped the committee could finish its investigation into each of those areas one month at a time. At Tuesday's news conference to roll out the recommendations, Burr made an effort not to discuss the committee's investigation into collusion, saying the committee would take questions only about election security. He allowed his committee members who have worked on that issue to answer questions.

Read More