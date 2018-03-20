Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday he received "assurances" that President Donald Trump is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

"The special counsel should be free to follow through with his investigation to its completion without interference," the Wisconsin Republican said during a House GOP leadership news conference on Capitol Hill. "Absolutely, I am confident that he will be allowed to do that."

He continued, "I have received assurances that his firing is not even under consideration. We have a system based upon the rule of law in this country. We have a justice system and no one is based on that justice system."

Ryan would not say who gave him that information and he did not answer if legislation to protect Mueller was something he'd support.

