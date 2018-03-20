NRA rips Florida GOP house speaker over gun control law

Washington (CNN) The National Rifle Association is criticizing Florida's Republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran for his comments lauding the passage of gun control legislation and accusing him of "betrayal."

"That is complete nonsense and ignores the unconstitutional gun control included in the bill," Hammer wrote.

Corcoran's office declined to comment to CNN.

In an interview last month with CNN's John Berman, Corcoran said the Florida legislature would pass gun legislation "come hell or high water."

When asked if he was concerned about the NRA's opposition to raising the age limit, Corcoran said, "I'm a member of the NRA. I'm an 'A'-rated legislator in the NRA. I'm a concealed weapons carry permit holder, I have six children, I don't care what any special interest thinks."

"What I care about is protecting every single school child so that what occurred never happens again," he said, adding, "I don't care who comes against us."