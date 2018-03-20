Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump took advantage of an organized roundtable event with technology executives to address those who have criticized her for taking on a platform that includes cyberbullying.

"I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic," said Melania Trump in opening remarks. "I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue. But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right."

President Donald Trump often serves as an example of someone who uses social media for name-calling and negativity, and, as such, the first lady has suffered the fallout from his behavior on her burgeoning platform.

With her remarks, the first lady appeared to be acknowledging the apparent hypocrisy between a President who liberally tweets his feelings, and her desire to curb online hostility.

Trump was addressing a panel of internet experts from entities such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. Her goal Tuesday, according to her communications director Stephanie Grisham, was to talk about the issues children face growing up in today's technology-obsessed world.

