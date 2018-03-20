(CNN) The strength of the challenge that Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski is facing from progressive candidate Marie Newman in Tuesday's Illinois primary is the latest sign that Democratic voters have moved to the left on many issues, including abortion.

Lipinski is a conservative, anti-abortion House member. Left-leaning outside groups and some prominent liberals, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democrats, have endorsed Newman in the primary.

Lipinski has always represented a district that has been Democratic leaning. When he was first elected in 2004, Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry carried the district by 18 percentage points. This past presidential election, Hillary Clinton won it by a nearly identical 15 percentage points.

What has changed, though, is Democratic voters in general.