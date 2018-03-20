Money flowing into a Democratic primary is split around abortion rights

Washington (CNN) Democrat Conor Lamb won an upset in Pennsylvania by taking a page out of the moderate "Blue Dog" playbook, but one of that Democratic faction's leaders is in a neck-and-neck primary over his moderate-to-right-leaning views.

The primary battle has pitted fundraising machines on both sides of the Democratic divide in pouring millions of dollars into Tuesday's Democratic primary in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District, which covers parts of Chicago and its suburbs.

Incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski is a co-chair of the Blue Dogs, a group of centrist (and at times right-leaning) Democratic lawmakers who've been trying to get the party to embrace more moderate stances as the best strategy to combat President Donald Trump and win back control of the House in November.

Lipinski, who has represented the district since 2005, opposes abortion rights, didn't initially support Obamacare and is no fan of Planned Parenthood. The National Right to Life Committee even gave Lipinski a 75 percent rating -- tied for the highest score given to any current Democrat.

But the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party is pushing back hard against the notion that moderating the message is the path to victory this fall.