NYT: Former Playboy model who alleges affair with Trump sues company that didn't publish her story

Washington (CNN) A former Playboy model who allegedly had a nine-month affair with President Donald Trump is suing the company that kept her original account from publication, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Times said Karen McDougal is suing to be released from an agreement mandating her silence.

The report would make McDougal the latest woman to take legal action over an agreement restricting her from speaking out about an alleged relationship with the President prior to his time in government. The White House has said Trump denies the affair.

Shortly before the presidential election, the Wall Street Journal published a story saying American Media Inc., the company that owns The National Enquirer, paid $150,000 to McDougal, but did not run her story in a tabloid maneuver known as "catch and kill." The contract, according to the Journal, did not require the Enquirer to run the story and required McDougal's silence.

The New Yorker published an article last month that referenced an eight-page document McDougal wrote about the alleged affair, which a friend provided to the magazine and McDougal confirmed.

