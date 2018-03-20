Washington (CNN) An overheated engine oil warning caused a helicopter with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner onboard to make an unscheduled landing five minutes after taking off last week, according to the company that built the aircraft.

"The pilots noticed an engine oil high temperature condition and elected to land," Melissa Chadwick, a spokeswoman with Lockheed Martin, the parent company of the aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky, told CNN.

President Donald Trump's daughter, his son-in-law and their security detail were flying from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to a New York heliport on Thursday afternoon in the twin engine Sikorsky S-76B when the mechanical problem occurred.

The private helicopter, identified as N76DT, is owned by the Trump Organization and is one of the most visible symbols of the company, even featured in the opening credits of the TV show "The Apprentice."

The flight lasted only about five minutes before the helicopter returned to the airport.

