Washington (CNN) Rep. Dan Lipinski, a centrist, anti-abortion Democrat, holds a narrow lead over his progressive challenger, Marie Newman, in Tuesday's primary contest to represent a Chicago-area House seat.

Lipinski was ahead of Newman 51% to 49%, with 90% of precincts' tallies reported, according to Edison Research.

Lipinski is attempting to keep the seat he's held since 2005 against an intense effort by pro-abortion-rights and women's groups -- including Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY's List -- to purge the party of an anti-abortion lawmaker in a reliably Democratic district.

In a rare move against an incumbent member of their own party, two Illinois Democrats -- US Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Luis Gutierrez -- had endorsed Newman. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, had also thrown his political muscle behind her candidacy.

And former President Barack Obama's campaign aides mobilized against Lipinski, trashing him at a news conference and noting that he'd been the only Illinois Democrat to vote against Obama's signature health care law.

