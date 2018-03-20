Billionaire Pritzker wins Dem nomination in Illinois Governor's race, CNN projects

(CNN) Billionaire J.B. Pritzker will win the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor, CNN projects.

On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner is still locked in a tight race with an insurgent challenger, state Rep. Jeanne Ives.

Pritzker outlasted and outspent his two leading challengers, businessman Chris Kennedy, son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, and State Sen. Daniel Biss, who made a play for progressive Democrats.

Pritzker poured about $70 million into the primary contest alone, while Kennedy put up about $2 million of his own cash. Biss narrowly leads Kennedy but neither, ultimately, could run with Pritzker, whose campaign overcame a series of high-profile setbacks while investing in an infrastructure for the coming general election contest.

"Tonight, we've taken the next step of beating Bruce Rauner and putting Illinois back on the side of working families," Pritzker said in a statement soon after the contest was called.

