Washington (CNN) Still waiting.

That's the perspective of the vast majority of lawmakers who haven't seen the $1.3 trillion spending bill they'll be expected to vote on in a matter of days in order to stave off a shutdown and fund the federal government through September.

The issues, sources say, are as much logistical as they are policy -- for every last-minute haggle over a policy issue, it adds more time to the process of actually producing the final bill. And, well, there has been no shortage of haggling.

Bottom line: Aides were already skeptical a bill could be filed by Monday night. They were correct. The plan is to post the bill at some point Tuesday morning, meaning everything gets pushed back a day -- and working into the weekend becomes a distinct possibility.

What does that mean in terms of vote timing: Leaders are wandering fairly close to shutdown territory right now -- purely because they may run out of time. At this point, the House would vote on Thursday and the Senate would take the bill up after that. How fast will the Senate move? Well, that depends on how much each individual senator wants to get out of town. Remember, the Senate can do just about anything with unanimous consent.

