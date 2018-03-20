Democrat: Whistleblowers say White House trying to oust broadcast board CEO

(CNN) The top Democrat of the House Foreign Affairs Committee says whistleblowers have come forward to allege a plot to remove the current CEO of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the agency which controls US-funded media abroad, and push the agency's journalism toward a viewpoint more favorable with the Trump administration.

In a letter sent to the agency, which controls media outlets like Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, Rep. Eliot Engel said whistleblowers have come forward to outline an alleged plan to oust current BBG CEO, John Lansing, and replace him with Andre Mendes. Mendes is currently the BBG's Chief Information and Chief Technology Officer, as well as Acting Director of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting.

Before Lansing was appointed as CEO, Mendes briefly served as interim CEO in 2015 after the departure of Andy Lack, who left to become the chairman of NBC News and MSNBC.

According to the whistleblowers, Engel wrote, the Trump administration intends to dismiss Lansing and install Mendes. Mendes, the whistleblowers allege, has been working with BBG senior adviser and former Breitbart contributor Jeffrey Shapiro and the White House's Associated Director of Presidential Personnel, Jennifer Locetta.

"This action would violate current law and represent what these whistleblowers have described as 'a coup at the BBG,' presumably with the aim of pushing the BBG's journalism toward a viewpoint favorable of the Trump Administration," Engel wrote. "I view these claims as credible and this scenario as outrageous and unacceptable."

