On Persian New Year, Trump slams Iranian rulers

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump had a message to Iranians celebrating Persian New Year, known as Nowruz: Your country's government is corrupt.

He began the statement wishing "a beautiful and blessed Nowruz" to people across the globe, but went on to slam Iran's government and military leaders. The holiday, which this year falls on Tuesday, marks the arrival of spring. It's celebrated by millions across the globe.

"The history of Nowruz is rooted in Iran, where for millennia a proud nation has overcome great challenges by the strength of its culture and the resilience of its people," Trump said in a statement released Monday . "Today, the Iranian people face another challenge: rulers who serve themselves instead of serving the people."

He called out the Iranian regime's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, calling it a "hostile army that brutalizes and steals from the Iranian people to fund terrorism abroad."

He accused the guard corps of spending "Iran's wealth" to support "the Assad regime and support militants and terrorists in Syria, Iraq and Yemen" rather than the "ordinary Iranians" who "struggle economically and find it difficult to celebrate holidays like Nowruz."

