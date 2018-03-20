Washington (CNN) A former Cambridge Analytica contractor and Facebook officials on Tuesday agreed separately to speak to Congress amid growing calls on Capitol Hill for the election data firm and the social media giant to explain how 50 million Facebook users' data was used in the 2016 election.

Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica contractor who has spoken out in recent days about the company, agreed to give an interview and documents to House Intelligence Committee Democrats, according to a committee official. A spokesman for Wylie also confirmed this to CNN.

The decision comes after Wylie spoke out about how his former firm, which worked for President Donald Trump's campaign, allegedly gained access to information about 50 million Facebook users.

The revelations have cast heavy scrutiny on Facebook as well as Cambridge Analytica over the past few days, as lawmakers have demanded a number of officials testify, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Cambridge Analyatica CEO Alexander Nix, who was suspended from his position by the Cambridge Analytica board on Tuesday.

In a sign of the growing controversy, Facebook representatives are planning this week to brief staff of the House and Senate Intelligence, Judiciary and Commerce committees about the scandal, a company spokesperson told CNN.

Read More