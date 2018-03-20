How businesses can help reduce recidivism

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., SHRM-SCP, is president and chief executive officer of the Society for Human Resource Management and an adviser to Safe Streets & Second Chances, an initiative to reduce the high rate of recidivism in America, which receives support from Koch Industries. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Our prisons are broken. The United States is home to 4.4% of the world's population but nearly 25% of the world's inmates. And while the goal of incarceration is to produce law-abiding and rehabilitated citizens, 75% of released prisoners are arrested again after five years.

For starters, companies must no longer view a criminal record as an automatic disqualification for employment.

Although many employers are often hesitant to hire ex-offenders, they can expect a high degree of loyalty from these applicants for giving them an opportunity when others have not. A growing body of research shows that hiring workers with criminal records helps companies increase employee retention and reduce turnover. Electronic Recyclers International is a case in point. When the company instituted a program to hire ex-offenders, its turnover rate fell from 25% to 11%

Another big hurdle facing former inmates is a lack of relevant skills and work experience. Many young people enter prison without ever having held a job, and upon release they face the daunting challenge of finding employment with a criminal record and a blank résumé.

Here, too, businesses can transform lives by providing work and vocational training in prisons.

Companies across the country have partnered with state and local correctional agencies to give inmates access to real-world work opportunities, ranging from circuit board manufacturing to fruit packing . These partnerships are a win-win for prisoners and businesses; prisoners benefit by gaining work experience and wages to support themselves and their families, while businesses benefit by gaining access to a largely untapped talent pool.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Companies can also partner with prisons to provide inmates with vocational training in industries such as auto repair and information technology. Those who participate in vocational training programs are 28% more likely to find employment after release. Despite the success of such programs, they were offered by only 52% of state and federal prison facilities in 2005.

Whether by making a commitment to hire ex-offenders or providing work and training to inmates, businesses have a critical role to play in providing opportunity to those who have run afoul of the criminal justice system and, ultimately, in reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

Many prisoners and ex-offenders are desperate to make an honest living and would make hardworking, loyal employees. All they need is a second chance.