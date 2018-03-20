Rocket attack on busy Damascus market kills dozens

(CNN) At least 35 people were killed and scores wounded on Tuesday when a rocket struck a busy marketplace in a southeastern suburb of the Syrian capital, state-run news agency SANA reported.

A police source told SANA the rocket landed in Kashkul market in the outskirts of Jaramana city, part of greater Damascus.

The suburb, home to a largely Christian and Druze population, is under government control. It has repeatedly come under fire by rebel forces in nearby Eastern Ghouta, the Syrian army said.

The government offensive on the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, one of the last remaining opposition strongholds in the country, has forced more than 45,000 people to flee their homes in recent days, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday . More than 1,000 civilians are believed to have been killed since the regime ramped up its offensive last month, according to the UN.

Tens of thousands have fled Eastern Ghouta in recent days.

The death toll in Jaramana is the highest in a single attack by opposition fighters targeting the Syrian capital. Syrian TV has called it a "terrorist attack."

