Judge temporarily blocks 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi

Story highlights Gov. Phil Bryant signed a law Monday giving Mississippi the nation's earliest abortion ban

A district judge blocked it amid legal challenges

(CNN) Just one day after Mississippi's governor signed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks, a federal judge issued an order temporarily blocking it.

District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday, blocking the law from taking effect for 10 days while the court considers further action.

"The law threatens immediate, irreparable harm to Mississippians' abilities to control their 'destiny and ... body,' " Reeves wrote, citing another ruling. "A brief delay in enforcing a law of dubious constitutionality does not outweigh that harm, and in fact serves the public's interest in preserving the freedom guaranteed by the United States Constitution."

House Bill 1510 was signed into law by Gov. Phil Bryant on Monday, making Mississippi the state with the earliest abortion ban in the nation.

The same day, the nonprofit Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law, which had gone into effect immediately. It also asked the court to block the ban, a particularly urgent request because a woman was scheduled to have a 15-week abortion Tuesday afternoon.

