How your next meal could help fight depression and stress

By Max Lugavere

Updated 5:43 AM ET, Tue March 20, 2018

Blueberries contain antioxidants that improve your reaction to stress.
BlueberriesBlueberries contain antioxidants that improve your reaction to stress, so if you're feeling the pressure, grab some of these. Click through our gallery to see other foods that help reduce stress.
Pumpkin seeds, as well as flaxseed and sunflower seeds, contain magnesium, which is known to alleviate depression, fatigue and irritability -- all side effects of stress.
SeedsPumpkin seeds, as well as flaxseed and sunflower seeds, contain magnesium, which is known to alleviate depression, fatigue and irritability -- all side effects of stress.
Cashews contain zinc, which could help in reducing your anxiety.
CashewsCashews contain zinc, which could help in reducing your anxiety.
While the tryptophan in turkey is known to make you sleepy, it also helps the body produce serotonin, which contributes to a happy mood. It can also have a calming effect.
TurkeyWhile the tryptophan in turkey is known to make you sleepy, it also helps the body produce serotonin, which contributes to a happy mood. It can also have a calming effect.
Spinach and other green leafy vegetables contain folate, which produces dopamine in your brain. This pleasure-inducing chemical helps you maintain your sense of calm.
SpinachSpinach and other green leafy vegetables contain folate, which produces dopamine in your brain. This pleasure-inducing chemical helps you maintain your sense of calm.
Milk that has been fortified with vitamin D can boost your happiness. It has also been known to reduce panic disorders.
MilkMilk that has been fortified with vitamin D can boost your happiness. It has also been known to reduce panic disorders.
Focusing on the negative? A repetitive task like shelling pistachios is relaxing. These nuts can also lower your blood pressure and heart rate.
PistachiosFocusing on the negative? A repetitive task like shelling pistachios is relaxing. These nuts can also lower your blood pressure and heart rate.
Craving carbohydrates when you're stressed? Reach for oatmeal rather than a doughnut. It can help your brain produce serotonin without adding a spike to your blood sugar.
OatmealCraving carbohydrates when you're stressed? Reach for oatmeal rather than a doughnut. It can help your brain produce serotonin without adding a spike to your blood sugar.
Stress comes with its added hormones of adrenaline and cortisol, but the anti-inflammatory properties in salmon can counteract those negative effects.
SalmonStress comes with its added hormones of adrenaline and cortisol, but the anti-inflammatory properties in salmon can counteract those negative effects.
Avocado is filling and satisfying, which helps shut down your stress-eating impulse.
AvocadoAvocado is filling and satisfying, which helps shut down your stress-eating impulse.
Does your stress go along with an upset stomach, or vice versa? The probiotics in yogurt can help.
YogurtDoes your stress go along with an upset stomach, or vice versa? The probiotics in yogurt can help.
If chocolate is your go-to when you're stressed, consider having a calming bite of dark chocolate. The antioxidants can lower your blood pressure and its unique substances can actually create a sense of euphoria.
Dark chocolateIf chocolate is your go-to when you're stressed, consider having a calming bite of dark chocolate. The antioxidants can lower your blood pressure and its unique substances can actually create a sense of euphoria.
  Whole, healthy foods provide micronutrients that help the brain better cope with stress
  Sugar and highly refined, processed oils have been linked to mental health issues

(CNN)Do you find that food deeply affects your mood? Science is beginning to back up such gut feelings.

The link between poor diet and mood disorders has been long known, but what has been less clear is the direction of causality. When we're depressed, we tend to reach for lower-quality comfort foods, but can more comfort foods contribute to depression? And if we're depressed, can improving our diets improve our symptoms?
New research is helping to pave the way toward greater clarity. One small but important trial was recently published from Deakin University's Food and Mood Centre (the center's very name a testament this burgeoning line of research). It involved men and women who were taking antidepressants and/or were in regular psychotherapy.
    25 (scientific) happiness hacks
    All of the 67 subjects had unhealthy diets at the start, with low intakes of fruits and vegetables, little daily dietary fiber and lots of sweets, processed meats and salty snacks. Half of the subjects were then placed on a healthy diet focusing on extra-virgin olive oil, nuts, seeds, eggs, fruits, vegetables, fatty fish and grass-fed beef. The other half continued eating their usual diets and were required to attend social support sessions.
    Before and after the three-month study, the subjects' symptoms were graded on a common depression scale. After three months of healthier eating, those in the intervention group saw their scores improve on average by about 11 points. Thirty-two percent had achieved scores so low that they no longer met criteria for depression. Meanwhile, people in the social support group with no dietary intervention improved by only about 4 points; only 8% achieved remission.
    What this early research demonstrates is that even for patients with major depression, food may be a powerful antidepressant. And with no negative side effects.
    One way a healthier diet may improve one's mood is through our bodies' immune systems. The same process by which we respond to acute injuries or threats also puts out fires initiated by our diets and lifestyles. That's why poor diet can lead to chronic low-grade inflammation, a risk factor for noncommunicable diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and even Alzheimer's disease. These sorts of illnesses now account for 60% of deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
    Stress eating helps, when they&#39;re these superfoods
    Stress eating helps, when they're these superfoods
    Though the mechanisms linking inflammation to depression are just beginning to be understood, other studies involving compounds with a known anti-inflammatory effect, such as curcumin (a component of the spice turmeric), have also demonstrated some efficacy in reducing symptoms. Though the studies are small and warrant further research, they strengthen the notion that depression may be the brain's response to inflammation in the body, at least for some.
    Whole, healthy foods also provide micronutrients that help the brain better cope with daily stress. Today, with 90% of Americans deficient in at least one vitamin or mineral, it has left our brains weaponless as it attempts to repair from the damage. Case in point: Nearly 50% of Americans don't consume enough magnesium, a mineral involved in DNA repair. And yet it is easily found in foods such as almonds, spinach and avocado.
    Some of the most nutrient-dense foods include dark leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, eggs and even properly raised red meat. A large study found that women who consumed less than three to four servings of red meat per week were twice as likely to have a diagnosed depressive or anxiety disorder. The study was performed in Australia, where more of their meat comes from grass-fed cows, a caveat the researchers call out as noteworthy.
    What foods should we avoid consuming to maintain a healthy, balanced mood? Sugar and highly refined, processed oils, which include canola, corn and soybean oil (the use of which has skyrocketed up to 1,000% over the past century). These foods have been linked to mental health issues including depression, and both now saturate our food supply, constituting in large part the ultra-processed foods that now make up 60% of our caloric intake. These foods, when consumed chronically, drive inflammation and deplete our bodies' protective resources, compounding the damage done.
    Although the science regarding diet and mood has a long way to go before being settled, there's little reason to wait given that switching to a healthier diet may help and is definitively better for your overall health. Research suggests that a better diet may even be easier on your wallet.

    Max Lugavere is a health and science journalist and the author of "Genius Foods: Become Smarter, Happier, and More Productive While Protecting Your Brain for Life."