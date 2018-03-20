London (CNN) Twenty-three Russian diplomats expelled from the UK over the poisoning of a former spy on British soil have begun their journey to Moscow, Russia state news agency TASS reported.

Around 80 people, including the diplomats' families, were due to fly out of London on Tuesday to the Russian capital. Reuters images showed buses with diplomatic plates leaving the Russian embassy in London.

Russia and the UK have been embroiled in a bitter diplomatic row since Russian former double agent Sergey Skripal, 66, and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia Skripal, were poisoned in the English cathedral city of Salisbury on March 4.

The pair remain critically ill in the hospital, while a British police officer also fell ill from exposure to the substance, which British officials believe was the military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of orchestrating the attack.

