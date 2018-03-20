Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal details of wedding cake

London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed who will make the cake for their May 19 wedding.

The honor has fallen to pastry chef Claire Ptak, who was raised in California and now owns London-based bakery Violet Cakes , Kensington Palace announced Tuesday.

According to the palace, the couple asked Ptak to make a "lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring" rather than the more traditional fruitcake. It will also feature buttercream and fresh flowers as decoration.

The bride-to-be is already acquainted with Ptak, having interviewed her for her former lifestyle website The Tig.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th," wrote Kensington Palace on Twitter

Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in East London, will make the wedding cake.

Read More