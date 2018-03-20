Paris (CNN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is being questioned by police over allegations he accepted money from Libya to finance his 2007 election campaign.

Sarkozy, 63, attended the questioning voluntarily on Tuesday, according to an official at the court.

The official, who did not want to be named, said Sarkozy was being investigated by anti-corruption authorities.

According to the official, Sarkozy was notified of the request to appear prior to today. Under French law, he can be held for up to 48 hours.

Sarkozy, leader of France from 2007 until 2012, has been dogged by accusations of financial wrongdoing.