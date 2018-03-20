'Krypton' takes off as Superman-themed Syfy prequel

(CNN) At a glance "Krypton" looks like this year's version of "Gotham," inasmuch as each of these comic-book prequels has as big donut hole in its plot, structured around a marquee character (there, Batman; here, Superman) who doesn't appear as we've come to know him.

In a pleasant surprise, "Krypton" creator David S. Goyer (as a screenwriter, a veteran of "Man of Steel" and the "Dark Knight" trilogy) has infused the show not only with a dense, time-bending mythology but upped the ante -- with Superman's eventual birth at stake -- while weaving in an irreverent streak that in ways resembles his under-appreciated Starz series, "Da Vinci's Demons."

Granted, the nerd quotient is strong in this one, and the level of minutia will surely play better with comic-book geeks familiar with the House of El (whose most famous son, Kal-El, was shipped to Earth) or the city of Kandor. Yet what initially looks like the variation of CW's "Legends of Tomorrow" cleverly brings Superman's fate into the equation, while building an intricate world filled with scientific wonders, class inequality and tyranny.

As it turns out, Superman's grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), fought against those forces generations before Kal-El was born. And yes, he's part of a family of scientists, which will eventually become significant, given Krypton's leaders' reputation as a pigheaded lot.

It's a strange culture, to be sure, made more interesting by an abundance of name-dropping. Seg-El, for example, is involved with Lyta (Georgina Campbell), who comes from the House of Zod, a warrior family that serves the regime in power. Alas, Seg-El is promised to someone else.

Read More