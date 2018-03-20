'Big Little Lies' stars share behind-the-scenes photos of 2nd season

Story highlights Filming for the second season of acclaimed HBO series is underway

(CNN) The filming for the second season of "Big Little Lies" has started, and some of the stars are stoking the excitement.

Last year's HBO series was praised by fans and critics and earned awards for the show, cast members Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, and creator David E. Kelley.

On Monday, star Reese Witherspoon shared a photo on Instagram of her and Dern in character on set in front of the fictitious Seaside Coffee Shop in Monterey, California.

"Watch out Monterey, here we come! #BLL2," Witherspoon wrote in the caption.