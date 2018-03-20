Amy Poehler's directorial debut will have wine and lots of 'SNL' alums

(CNN) Raise a glass to Amy Poehler, who is set to make her directorial debut.

Poehler has been lined up to star in and direct "Wine Country" for Netflix. The comedy is about longtime friends who go to Napa for the weekend to celebrate a 50th birthday, according to a logline.

In addition to Poehler, the cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey.

It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018

Poehler is also a producer on the film.

If this cast seems heavy in "SNL" alums, it's because it is. The women have spent a combined 39 seasons on "SNL" in front of the camera.

