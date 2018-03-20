For those who love a deal, eBay is offering a discount until 7 p.m. PST

Story highlights Shop eBay's selections from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. PST, using the promocode PSPRINGTIME.

Ready to score on those eBay items you've been eyeing? Now is the time. For today only, the online marketplace is promoting a spring sale, with 15% off almost everything sitewide.*

How to save: Shop eBay's selections from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. PST today, using this code: PSPRINGTIME.

While it's likely you've shopped eBay a few times, it's important to remember that eBay operates as an online auction — meaning buyers and sellers are often people placing bids and selling items. This makes the experience a bit different from your typical Amazon or Nordstrom shop.

For many eBay fans, the site's appeal stems from the unique compilation of merchandise. Often, the items are either rare collectibles or are so popular that they're out of stock everywhere else. This makes eBay worth a browse.

There are a few things to know before you begin shopping. From an inside source, we were informed that you must spend at least $25 to earn your 15%. Additionally, this discount code can be used only once per person to earn a maximum of $50 off your purchase. See below for more terms and conditions.

*Note: Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on eBay.com, cafr.eBay.ca and eBay.ca and will be capped at a maximum discount value of $50. Eligible items exclude items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Coupon can be used once within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last.